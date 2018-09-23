The Tall Grass SUNDAY, Sept.23rd - WOOD & WIRE | KRUGER BROTHERS | RAY CARDELL |MILE TWELVE at 6pm

By WNCW Staff 16 minutes ago

The Tall Grass - Sundays 6-7pm With Joe Greene
Credit By Vicki Dameron
Take a stroll and enjoy some music from the roots up today including tunes from Wood & Wire, the Kruger Brothers, Ray Cardwell, Mile Twelve and more. Join Host Joe Greene for a Sunday stroll through The Tall Grass on the second day of fall 2018. 

Tags: 
bluegrass
newgrass
tall grass
kruger brothers
ray cardell
mile twelve
roots music
grassroots music
new music

Related Content

This Old Porch Host Carol Rifkin Welcomes LILLIAN CHASE & LEILA WEINSTEIN Sunday, Sept. 23rd to WNCW

By WNCW Staff 14 hours ago
Image of young female musician holding fiddle

Lillian Chase is a 14-year old old-time and bluegrass fiddler and ballad singer with an album produced by John Doyle. The 6th generation native of Western North Carolina found the fiddle at the age of 6, and has a strong interest in the local and regional old-time music that goes with our mountain history. This spirited youngster also plays the stand-up bass, and enjoys playing classical violin in one of the Asheville Symphony Youth orchestras. Lillian appeared at Merlefest 2018 and also performed  in Marion, Va.

Down The Road BRMT | Marsha Bowman Todd Makes Her Mark In The Mountains

By WNCW Staff Sep 18, 2018
Woman smiling holding banjo
Blue Ridge National Heritage Area

Many of today’s outstanding old-time and bluegrass musicians carry on longstanding family traditions. One such artist is multi-instrumentalist and flatfoot dancer Marsha Bowman Todd. A musician all her life, Marsha is one of the leading lights of the legendary musical community of Mount Airy, North Carolina.