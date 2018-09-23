The Tall Grass SUNDAY, Sept.23rd - WOOD & WIRE | KRUGER BROTHERS | RAY CARDELL |MILE TWELVE at 6pm

Take a stroll and enjoy some music from the roots up today including tunes from Wood & Wire, the Kruger Brothers, Ray Cardwell, Mile Twelve and more. Join Host Joe Greene for a Sunday stroll through The Tall Grass on the second day of fall 2018.
Lillian Chase is a 14-year old old-time and bluegrass fiddler and ballad singer with an album produced by John Doyle. The 6th generation native of Western North Carolina found the fiddle at the age of 6, and has a strong interest in the local and regional old-time music that goes with our mountain history. This spirited youngster also plays the stand-up bass, and enjoys playing classical violin in one of the Asheville Symphony Youth orchestras. Lillian appeared at Merlefest 2018 and also performed in Marion, Va.
Many of today’s outstanding old-time and bluegrass musicians carry on longstanding family traditions. One such artist is multi-instrumentalist and flatfoot dancer Marsha Bowman Todd. A musician all her life, Marsha is one of the leading lights of the legendary musical community of Mount Airy, North Carolina.