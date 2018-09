Recap by Joe Kendrick -- Wilkesboro is only some 90 miles away from where I live, but going there for MerleFest always seems to transport me across much more than that short space and time. Winding my way through the rolling hills up highway 18 in late April has a uniquely soothing effect, and shifts my thoughts through the gears of choruses and solos, and faces and conversations of all the festivals I’ve attended.