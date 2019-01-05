Studio B Rewind - SUNDAY, January 6th MOUNTAIN HEART | VANESSA PETERS at 7pm with Host Kim Clark

The multiple Grammy-winning and genre-stretching bluegrass band Mountain Heart recorded at Wicked Weed's Funkatorium in Asheville, NC, in early November 2018, as part of the WNCW and Funkatorium Barrell House Sessions. Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark will share tunes from that event. We'll also revisit a session produced in Studio B with singer/songwriter Vanessa Peters, whose latest album was inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel The Great Gatsby. Click on slideshow icon to see more images! Studio B Rewind, every Sunday at 7pm with Kim Clark.