The Charleston-based band The Artisanals' self-titled debut album blends 70s rock, alt-Americana-and great songwriting, and they played songs from it live for us when they were in Studio B last month. We'll re-visit that session this week on Studio B Rewind and we'll also check out a session with Banjo Nickaru and Western Scooches, an outfit that's as delightfully quirky as they sound. Join Kim Clark every Sunday evening at 7pm for Studio B Rewind.