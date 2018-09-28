Podcast of Martin Anderson's Interview with RICHARD THOMPSON at AmericanaFest 2018

By WNCW Staff 1 hour ago

Martin Anderson and Richard Thompson

We recently aired an interview Martin Anderson did with Richard Thompson - RT as he is known to his many fans, remains one of WNCW's most revered songwriters and guitarists. We've created a podcast so you can listen to it again or check it out if you missed it. From his days in the 60's founding Fairport Convention and the British Folk Revival in general, through his incredibly fruitful period with former wife Linda Thompson in the 70's and 80's, to his current tenure as a remarkable solo performer, Mr. Thompson has remained one of the music world's most reliable, inspiring, and beloved performers. Martin Anderson had a few minutes to chat with him at SoundStage Studios in Nashville on Thursday, September 20th during AmericanaFest - here's the podcast of that conversation. Enjoy.

Tags: 
Richard Thompson
americana
americanafest
singer songwriter
British singer songwriter
Linda Thompson
Fairport Convention
sixties music
1960s
British Folk Revival
folk music
guitarist
Nashville
Martin Anderson
#wncw
no depression magazine
RT