Podcast of Martin Anderson's Interview with PAUL CAUTHEN at AmericanaFest 2018

Paul Cauthen is one of Americana's best new singer/songwriters. We first got to know him when he was a member of the band Sons of Fathers. WNCW 's Music Director Martin Anderson spoke with Cauthen at September's AmericanaFest in Nashville, Tennessee during a morning spent at SoundStage Studios, following a late night showcase with a dozen or more other WNCW favorites musicians. We originally aired the interview on Wednesday, October 3rd, and now you can listen to the PODCAST. Anderson talks to Cauthen about his days working with the Texas Gentlemen, listening to producers and tackling "the cancer of Top 40 radio." They'll also talk about songs on his latest album, the Have Mercy EP.

WNCW's Music Director Martin Anderson speaking with Paul Cauthen at AmericanaFest 2018 in Nashville, Tn.