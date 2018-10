We are in LOVE with our newest mug from Evening Shade Pottery! These thank you gifts are available for a pledge of $85 - while supplies last. It's a FUND DRIVE SPECIAL so please make your pledge before Saturday, October 27th. This is a great Holiday gift! As a matter of fact, many folks collect our homemade mugs. Thanks for supporting our grassroots station. You can go to wncw.org OR call 800 245 8870 and pick up a mug today!