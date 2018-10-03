Nobel Prize In Chemistry Honors 'The Power Of Evolution'

Frances H. Arnold, an American chemist has won half of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and George Smith of the U.S. and Sir Gregory Winter of the U.K. will share the other half.

"This year's prize is about harnessing the power of evolution," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said. This year's Nobel laureates have "recreated the process in their test tubes... and make evolution many times faster."

Arnold is the fifth woman to win the prize.

The 2017 Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded to researchers Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson for their work in cryo-electron microscopy, which the academy said "both simplifies and improves the imaging of biomolecules."

The 3 winners announced Wednesday bring to 181 laureates who have won the chemistry prize since it was first awarded in 1901.

