More to the Story: Notable News from Asheville

During this time period, Asheville and Western North Carolina was dealing with minor headaches, compared to other parts of the state, in the aftermath of Hurricane and Tropical Storm Florence. This was discussed, as well as The FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, water quality standards, and an editorial piece, "We Are Not Your Enemy". Asheville Citizen-Times Opinions and Columnist Editor- Casey Blake was our guest (Sept. 19, 2018).

Posted by Host and Producer for More to the Story, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host