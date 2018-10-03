More to the Story: Local Reporter's Wilmington Connection (Hurricane Florence)

It's no secret that Hurricane Florence left behind massive amounts of damage to parts of Eastern North Carolina and in particular the coast. One of those hard hit places was the City of Wilmington. Daily Courier, Rutherford County, Reporter Mackenzie Wicker, use to call the Wilmington area home. Her sister lives there now, as do some college friends. Mackenzie shared all she knew about what residents were dealing with in Wilmington, during this interview on September 26, 2018.

Posted by Host and Producer of More to the Story- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host