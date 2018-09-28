Live Wednesday, October 3rd between 4 & 5pm: Town Mountain

Asheville's "Hard-drivin' Carolina String Band" likes to take their strong bluegrass roots and branch out into influences from the likes of Waylon, Willie & Merle, great covers from the Grateful Dead and Bruce Springsteen, and contemporaries like Tyler Childers, Railroad Earth, and Jim Lauderdale. We're pleased to report Town Mountain has a great new album on the way called New Freedom Blues, and we'll catch up with them Wednesday before they play Boone on Thursday, Charlotte on Friday, and Asheville on Saturday.