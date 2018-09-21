Live on Tuesday, September 25th between 4 & 5pm: The Artisanals

The Charleston-based band The Artisanals has a great new self-titled release that draws on inspirations from George Harrison, Tom Petty, & Ryan Adams, and they play Asheville on Thursday and Charlotte on Friday. Fun fact: they recorded some of their tracks at 432 Hz - the frequency of the universe. Singer Johnny Delaware says he's aware of the ethereal bond between human beings and the cosmos that surrounds us. “You have to be awake in this life,” he says. “There’s a lot of subtle clues; if you’re awake, you can read into them and know where to go.”