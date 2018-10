Singer/songwriter Vanessa Peters seems to be really hitting her stride with a new album called Foxhole Prayers. "I'm a literature geek at heart and for years I've wanted to do an album somehow influenced by The Great Gatsby, but the idea seemed much to nerdy and abstract. But after I re-read it last year, it dawned on me that we were literally reliving the Gatsby years." She plays Wednesday in Charlotte, and Thursday in Knoxville (and Italy a week later!)