Live Thursday, October 18th at 4pm from the Don Gibson Theatre: Rodney Crowell

With a string of wonderful records going back to his 1978 debut, and treasured associations with the likes of Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, Johnny Cash, Townes Van Zandt, and Guy Clark, "The Houston Kid" is at the top of the list of Americana greats, and songwriters in general. Tune in as Joe Kendrick asks Rodney to share stories of Music City's heyday, and update us on his new collection of acoustic favorites and upcoming Christmas album. We'll be at the Don Gibson Theatre in Shelby during his soundcheck! He performs there Thursday night and in Asheville's Diana Wortham Theatre on Friday.