Live Thursday, October 18th at 4pm from the Don Gibson Theatre: Rodney Crowell

By Martin Anderson 1 minute ago
  • Nate Ryan/MPR

With a string of wonderful records going back to his 1978 debut, and treasured associations with the likes of Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, Johnny Cash, Townes Van Zandt, and Guy Clark, "The Houston Kid" is at the top of the list of Americana greats, and songwriters in general. Tune in as Joe Kendrick asks Rodney to share stories of Music City's heyday, and update us on his new collection of acoustic favorites and upcoming Christmas album. We'll be at the Don Gibson Theatre in Shelby during his soundcheck! He performs there Thursday night and in Asheville's Diana Wortham Theatre on Friday.

Tags: 
Rodney Crowell
Don Gibson Theatre
Shelby NC
Emmylou Harris
Rosanne Cash
Johnny Cash
Towns Vans Zandt
guy clark
The Houston Kid
americana
american singer-songwriter
Joe Kendrick
Music City
Diana Wortham Theatre