LEAF FALL FESTIVAL 2018 - Bringing It Home For 24 Years! October 18th - 21st in Black Mountain, NC

For almost a quarter of a century, lovers of music, the arts, nature, camping and the power to strengthen community, have gathered together in Black Mountain, NC for the Spring and Fall Festivals at Lake Eden. WNCW has been a long time friend and supporter of LEAF. This year, our DJs Martin Anderson and Renee Denton will be emceeing at the event - and, as always, we'll have amazing volunteers at our WNCW tent. Come by, say hi, sign up to win a WNCW Gift Grab Bag and pick up on some swag! LEAF, and acronym for Lake Eden Arts Festival, takes place on the site of the old Historic Black Mountain College on more than 110 acres of rolling hills, lakes, streams, and mountain beauty on hundreds of acres of comfortable camping grounds. Each year, LEAF organizers reach out to all nations looking for artists, musicians, performers and facilitators that are not only masters of their craft, but who also care deeply for the power of arts education and community impact. For more about he festival and the incredible lineup check out the website at LEAF SITE.