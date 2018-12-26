Keep WNCW Going Strong In 2019

This holiday season we hope you will consider supporting WNCW, your grassroots radio station.  Your first time contribution or additional gift will make the station strong for 2019. There are many ways to contribute:

  • Become a member!  Click here to donate to the station with a one-time gift of $40 or more.  In addition to the thank you gift of your choice, you will also gain access to WNCW’s archived episodes of programs including (but not limited to!) The Cosmic American Music Show, Country Gold, Dead Air, Goin’ Across the Mountain, Jazz & Beyond, and Local Color.
  • Become a Sustaining Patron Member.  Add WNCW to your monthly budget when you set up a sustaining membership. Your donation will automatically be deducted from the account of your choice each month.
  • Donate your used car, truck, motorcycle, RV or boat.  It’s a unique way to help support the programming you love, plus you’ll get a tax deduction.  Our Vehicle Donation Program is made easy by C.A.R.S., who will even pick up your vehicle at no cost to you!
  • Donate through your IRA Account.  The Charitable IRA Rollover provision allows Americans, aged 70 ½ or older, to donate to non-profit organizations through their IRA accounts without counting the distribution as taxable income. For more information contact Terri Frashier at terri@wncw.org.
  • Company match.  Many companies will match the charitable donations made by their employees.  Double the impact of your gift to WNCW by finding out if your company has a matching gift policy.
  • Create a Legacy Gift.  A Legacy Gift to benefit WNCW builds a bridge from one generation of public radio listeners to the next.  During this giving season, please remember WNCW in your will, trust or general estate plan.  
Thursday and Friday, December 27th and 28th: THE TOP 100 COUNTDOWN

By Martin Anderson Dec 19, 2012
The Top 100 logo

Since 1990, WNCW listeners have cast their votes for their favorite albums of the year.  This year's snapshot of our favorites is another eclectic list of rock, Americana, blues, bluegrass, jazz, ...and a few artists that defy categorization.  Tune in Thursday from 9am-6pm as we count down from 100 to 1 with a tune from each album.  Then on Friday we'll do it again with different tunes.  Over the weekend, tune in for various other countdowns, including Blues picks on The Saturday Night House Party, and your Regional favorites with Laura Blackley on Local Color.  Thanks to

Musicians We Lost in 2018 - Monday, December 31st, 9am-Noon

By Martin Anderson Dec 20, 2018
Collage by Vicki Dameron

Join WNCW Music Director Martin Anderson as he celebrates the lives and work of those who died in 2018 by filling the morning with songs of those whom we were fortunate to have lived amongst. Rock, country, soul, Irish, jazz, blues, and more will be covered throughout Monday morning, beginning at 9am. Among the many we honor:

Rick Hall

Ray Thomas

Dolores O'Riordan

Joe Frank

Edwin Hawkins

Terry Evans

Jim Rodford

Hugh Masekela

Tracy Littlejohn

Dennis Edwards

John Perry Barlow

Algia Mae Hinton

Monday the 31st beginning at 8pm: WARREN HAYNES CHRISTMAS PRE-JAM REBROADCAST

By Martin Anderson Dec 30, 2012
Warren Haynes Band

Tune in to 88.7, one of our local translators, or our stream for the rebroadcast of December 14th's Warren Haynes Christmas Pre-Jam from Asheville.  Warren started the evening with a short sweet acoustic set and interview before hot sets from The Lee Boys, The Revivalists, Trombone Shorty, Anders Osborne, and The Warren Haynes Band.  Guests throughout the night included Audley Freed, Mike Barnes, and members of String Cheese Incident.  The Jam weekend is a great fundraiser for Asheville Area Habitat For