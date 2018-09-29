Images from the Amanda Shires Session in Studio B at WNCW

We thought you might like to see a few images from our Studio B Session with Amanda Shires and her band. They dropped by Friday morning and shared amazing tunes from Shires's new album "To The Sunset." They headed up to Asheville, NC to play at The Orange Peel the same day. Shires will be back in the general area rockin' at The Ramkat (formerly Ziggy's) in Winston Salem, NC - November 8th, and The Neighborhood Theater in Charlotte, NC - December 2nd. She'll be performing with her husband, Jason Isbell, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee - October 26th. Rock and roll - no golf.