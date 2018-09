On our Bluegrass voyage this weekend, we celebrate the birthdays of Larry Sparks, Shawn Lane, the late Charles Sawtelle of Hot Rize, Steve Gulley and others. We'll also feature the new Earls of Leicester Live CD from the Country Music Hall Of Fame! Join Hosts Joe Greene and Todd Baldwin every Saturday from 11am 'til 7pm for Goin' Across The Mountain, on your listener-supported, grassroots radio station WNCW.