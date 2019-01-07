Fruition - Live Tuesday, January 8th between 12 & 1pm

The 5-piece band Fruition has been based out of Portland, Oregon (where they recorded their most recent work with famed producer Tucker Martine), but some of the bandmates are now spread out to Pittsburgh, Denver, ...and Asheville! We'll find out who lives where and how they keep it all together when we get to know them during their Tuesday afternoon session with us. Their tour takes them to the Visulite Theatre in Charlotte Tuesday night, and Asheville Music Hall on Friday (and various other cities throughout the South!)