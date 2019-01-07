Related Program: 
WNCW's Music Mix with Joe Greene

Fruition - Live Tuesday, January 8th between 12 & 1pm

By Martin Anderson 17 hours ago
  • Fruition
    Catherine Moye

The 5-piece band Fruition has been based out of Portland, Oregon (where they recorded their most recent work with famed producer Tucker Martine), but some of the bandmates are now spread out to Pittsburgh, Denver, ...and Asheville! We'll find out who lives where and how they keep it all together when we get to know them during their Tuesday afternoon session with us. Their tour takes them to the Visulite Theatre in Charlotte Tuesday night, and Asheville Music Hall on Friday (and various other cities throughout the South!)

Tags: 
Fruition

Tellico - Live Friday, January 11th between 11am and Noon

By Martin Anderson 17 hours ago
Tellico

One of Western NC's favorite bands, whether it's string bands, Americana acts, or great original songwriting. Tellico's new release "Woven Waters" arrived as an extra-early Christmas present to us at WNCW, and listeners' voted it into the Top 10 of 2018. Tune in as Martin talks with Anya, Stig, Aaron, and Jed. Their album release show (with John Doyle) is Saturday the 18th at the Grey Eagle in Asheville.