Friday Feature- Peter Hans' Message On the NC Community College System

While on a tour to visit all community college's across the state, North Carolina Community College System President- Peter Hans visited Isothermal Community College in Spindale, which is home to WNCW. It gave us the chance to sit down with Hans' and find out what's on his mind after some eight-months on the job. From positives to things he believes can continue to grow and improve, Hans' shares his passion during this Friday Feature from January 4, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host