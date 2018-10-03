Friday Feature- New Toe River Arts Director and Music in the Mountains

Toe River Arts of Burnsville in Western North Carolina, recently named a new Director of the group. Nealy Andrews was guest of this Friday Feature Interview of the Week, when she discussed Toe River and this year's Annual Music in the Mountains Folk Festival (held 9/22). Traditional arts programs and keeping a long folk and music tradition going were main topics when this segment aired on Sept. 21, 2018.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News and PSA Coordinator, and Morning Edition Regional Host