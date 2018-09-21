Friday Feature- Film Festival Fun in Tryon

The Annual Tryon International Film Festival returns October 5th-7th. On this Friday Feature Interview from Sept. 14, 2018 - Festival Member Kirk Gollwitzer talks about what to expect. This includes that over 70 films from around the world, quality independent movies, will be shown at numerous venues. Filmmakers, breakout sessions, a gala and more will also be a part of the festivities.

Posted by Host and Producer of the Friday Feature, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host