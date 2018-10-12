Friday Feature- Expansion of The Childrens Interactive Museum, Kidsenses

Located here in Rutherford County is Kidsenses, a childs dream place to explore, create and certainly get educated. An interactive museum for children. Executive Director at Kidsenses- Willard Whitson joined WNCW during the Friday Feature Interview of the Week to take us inside the walls of Kidsenses and its part of the operation called The Factory, where big expansion is on the way. The interview originally aired Oct. 5, 2018.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week, Paul Foster- Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host