FALL FUNDRAISER 2018 Begins This Sunday, October 21st at 7am!

Our Fall Fundraiser starts this Sunday, October 21st, at 7am! We are super excited to meet up with old friends, fans, and WNCW Members, in Studio B this weekend. We have LOTS of new thank you gifts - cool stuff like our new Crowd Around The Mic Vol. 22. There's info on this homepage about the artists featured on the two-cd compilation. Just click on the slideshow to view liner notes! We are also offering a new handmade coffee mug, new tee-shirt designs, a new hoodie, a WNCW Nalgene Bottle, fishing trips, concert tickets, cds, gift certificates and much more! Please donate & support the best station in the nation. You can pledge now online - Just click on DONATE. If you pledge before Sunday, you will receive a $20 discount on the Crowd Around The Mic CD Set and you'll receive a free WNCW Gold Card Membership if you make a pledge of $80 or more... before Sunday. And, speaking of Sunday, remember we open the Fall Fundraiser Phone Bank at 7am! You can call us at 1-800-245-8870 and renew your membership, or become a member. Yes! Help keep grassroots radio alive and well! Thank you to all of you who have already made your donation, and thanks to everyone for your continued support throughout the past 29 years. We truly do have the best fans, volunteers and members!