Down the Road BRMT| PODCAST Nina Simone Got Her Start In North Carolina

WNCW DJs, staff and volunteers will be at the Fall For Greenville Festival begining today, Friday - October 12th. Renee Denton and Spencer Jones will emcee on the various different stages through the weekend. Our staff and volunteers will be at the WNCW Tent Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Come out and say hello to us! Enjoy the beautiful weather, listen to great music and eat super good food! Come to Downtown Greenville, South Carolina and see for yourself why Travel and Leisure Magazine named it one of the best festivals in the southeast.