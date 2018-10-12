Down the Road BRMT| PODCAST Nina Simone Got Her Start In North Carolina

By Vicki Dameron 1 hour ago

Nina Simone

Nina Simone became one of the iconic singers of jazz and soul of the 1960s and a strong voice for Civil Rights. She got her start in her hometown of Tryon, N.C., playing piano and singing in her church choir. The "Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina" podcast highlights bluegrass and old-time music stories, performers, and traditions across the mountain and foothills counties of Western North Carolina. Hosted by Laura Boosinger and produced by Kim Clark of WNCW-FM, the podcast is a joint effort of the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, the North Carolina Arts Council, and WNCW-FM.

Tags: 
Nina Simone
podcast
no depression
north carolina
Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina
North Carolina Arts Council
blue ridge national heritage area
mountain music
jazz
folk music
tryon nc
tryon
laura boosinger
kim clark
Soul Muisc
Pianist
Civil Rights
Iconic Musician

Related Content

Down The Road BRMT | PODCAST: GLENN and LULA BOLICK Carry On Music - Craft Traditions

By WNCW Staff Sep 24, 2018
Image of Lula and Glenn Bolick
NC Arts Council

Glenn and Lula Bolick of Caldwell County are 2018 winners of the N.C. Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists. Lula is a member of the Owens family of Piedmont potters. Glenn grew up in a family whose heritage of music-making, sawmilling, and storytelling goes back generations. He carries on all three arts today, in addition to the pottery-making that he learned from Lula and her family.

WNCW Staff Excited To Represent Station At Fall For Greenville Festival Oct. 12-14th

By Vicki Dameron 2 hours ago
Poster for Fall For Greenville Poster

WNCW DJs, staff and volunteers will be at the Fall For Greenville Festival begining today, Friday - October 12th. Renee Denton and Spencer Jones will emcee on the various different stages through the weekend. Our staff and volunteers will be at the WNCW Tent Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Come out and say hello to us! Enjoy the beautiful weather, listen to great music and eat super good food! Come to Downtown Greenville, South Carolina and see for yourself why Travel and Leisure Magazine named it one of the best festivals in the southeast.