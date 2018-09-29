Congratulations to the International Bluegrass Music Award Recipients - Winners Listed In Post

The 2018 International Bluegrass Music Awards were held last week in Raleigh, North Carolina at The Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts. The event was hosted by one of WNCW's favorite bands, HOT RIZE. Many of the IBMA musicians are long time friends of our grassroots, listener-powered radio station and we want to take time and congratulate the winners - Job well done!
Our DJs have been doing a stellar job of playing bluegrass music by the artists who were 2018 IBMA recipients, courtesy of The International Bluegrass Music Association. Todd Baldwin, one of the hosts of our flagship bluegrass program, Goin' Across The Mountain, represented the station at the event. He'll be sharing interviews and highlights with us soon. Our other bluegrass music hosts, Joe Greene and Jasmin Melton, are paying homage on 88.7, as we post this piece, recognizing some of our favorite singer/songwriters, pickers, instrumentalists and vocalists.
Again, congrats!
LIST OF RECIPIENTS:
Entertainer of the Year: Balsam Range
Vocal Group of the Year: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Song of the Year: “If I’d Have Wrote That Song” Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers - Written by Larry Cordle, Larry Shell and James Silvers
Album of the Year: Rivers & Roads - Special Consensus Produced by Alison Brown - Compass Records
Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year: Becky Buller “Speakin’ to That Mountain” - Written By Becky Buller/Jeff Hyde Produced by Stephen Mougin - Dark Shadow Recording Label
Emerging Artist of the Year: Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Recorded Event of the Year: “Swept Away” - Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull and Molly Tuttle - Produced by Alison Brown - Compass Records.
Female Vocalist of the Year: Brooke Aldridge (Darin & Brooke Aldridge)
Male Vocalist of the Year: Buddy Melton (Balsam Range)
Banjo Player of the Year: Ned Luberecki (Becky Buller Band, Nedski & Mojo)
Bass Player of the Year: Tim Surrett (Balsam Range)
Dobro Player of the Year: Justin Moses
Fiddle Player of the Year: Michael Cleveland
Guitar Player of the Year: Molly Tuttle
Mandolin Player of the Year: Sierra Hull
Instrumental Group of the Year: Travelin’ McCourys
Instrumental Recorded Performance: “Squirrel Hunters” Special Consensus with John Hartford, Rachel Balman, Christian Sedelmyer and Alison Brown. Produced by Alison Brown - Compass Label
Hall of Fame Inductees:
Tom T. & Dixie Hall
Ricky Skaggs
Paul Williams
Bluegrass Broadcaster of the Year:
Steve Martin - Northern Kentucky-based host of Steve Martin’s Unreal Bluegrass
Bluegrass Event of the Year:
Bluegrass on the Green; Frankfort, Illinois
Best Liner Notes For A Recorded Project -Tie:
Craig Havighurst – The Story We Tell by Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
Peter Wernick – Carter Stanley’s Eyes by Peter Rowan
Best Graphic Design For A Recorded Project:
Lou Everhart
A Heart Never Knows by The Price Sisters
Bluegrass Print/Media Person of the Year:
Neil Rosenberg
Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year:
Jerry Salley
Sound Engineer of the Year:
Ben Surratt
Distinguished Achievement Award: Chris Thile
The 2018 Momentum Awards Recipients
Event/Festival/Venue of the Year
SamJam Bluegrass Festival – Piketon, Ohio
Industry Involvement
Adam Chowning and Megan Lynch Chowning, music camp founders/owners, artists – Goodlettsville, Tennessee
Mentor
Pete Wernick - Wernick Method Camps, Hot Rize, past IBMA Board President
Band
The Trailblazers (North Carolina)
Instrumentalist - Three recipients in this category
Aynsley Porchak (fiddle)
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle)
David Benedict (mandolin)
Vocalist
Daniel Thrailkill (The Trailblazers)