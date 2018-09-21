Brandi Carlile Will Perform At THE PEACE CENTER in Greenville, SC Tuesday - September 25th

Brandi Carlile is a top charting singer/songwriter from the west coast. She grew up in Ravensdale, a small town about 40 miles southeast of Seattle, Washington. We're big fans of her music and we've been sharing it with our listeners for as long as we can remember. The Grammy nominated Americana/Folk/Alt Country artist will share songs from her wildly popular new album, by the way, I forgive you at The Peace Center in downtown Greenville, SC next Tuesday, September 25th. Rolling Stone Magazine writers called her "one of the best things" they saw at the 2018 at AmericanaFest. The Massachusetts-based band Darlingside will open for Carlile. The group is known for its super-powered harmonies and its blend of 60's folk with modern-indie rock music. Showtime is 7:30pm. It's gonna be a great show!