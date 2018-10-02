ALBINO SKUNK MUSIC FESTIVAL - October 4th-6th at The Farm in GREER, SC

By Vicki Dameron 6 minutes ago

Howdy SkunkFest Fans! Albino Skunk Music Festival is happening in just a few days in Greer, SC and we are READY for some skunk action - We hear The Farm is in fabulous shape and the lineup is equally fantastic! We'll be there in full force... we'll have a WNCW tent run by The Southards and many other awesome volunteers. And, Joe Kendrick and Jasmin Melton will be emceeing and representin! Come out and see why many people call it "one of the best festivals in South Carolina." Enjoy live music, great food & drink, friends and WNCW family!

